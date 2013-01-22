CryptoTrading Acronyms

ASHDRAKED = Lost all your money
BEAR/BEARISH = Price negative
BULL/BULLISH = Price positive
DYOR = Do Your Own Research
FOMO = Fear Of Missing Out
FUD = Fear Uncertainty & Doubt
HODL = Holding a position
JOMO = Joy Of Missing Out
LONG = Margin bull position
MOON = Price will explode up
OTC = Over The Counter (trade that happens off-exchange)
SAJ CANDLE = Huge green candle
SHORT = Margin bear position
REKT = Had a bad loss
REVERSE INDICATOR = Someone who is always wrong predicting price movements.
RIBL = Rolling in Bitcoins laughing (coined by @coinyeezy)
WHALE INVESTOR = Big money crypto players that show their hand in the crypto market
