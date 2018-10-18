Cryptocurrency Finance Company Circle Buys Out SeedInvest

Cryptocurrency companies are growing considerably and so is the space as a whole. Blockchain technology startups and exchange platforms have been making a strong push in the economy. Some have combined finance (more specifically fintech) and digital currencies to offer more flexibility and innovation to their clients. This is the case for famous company Circle Internet Financial Ltd., originally created by firm Goldman Sachs in 2013. The growing company is now making the headlines as it has announced plans of extension, with the acquisition of a popular tech startup.

Crypto and finance company Circle has announced it is acquiring startup investment company SeedInvest. This is a very significant announcement for the company and for the space as a whole, as it proves that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more prominent in the tech scene and in the finance world. Once the transition is completed, SeedInvest (which will belong to Circle) customers will be able to invest in projects and startups using digital currencies. Moreover, the platform will make it easier for these startups to launch campaigns to raise capital and get in contact with potential investors. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, is very optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and the way they will impact the startup and business industries, especially when it comes to raising funds: “This was a company who had been at the forefront of collaborating with government to figure out how to make it possible to innovate in the way people raise capital. Crypto securities are going to become a major new category of securities that ultimately every business is going to adopt, just like every business has a website.”



This news comes around the same time as the announcement from financial services giant Fidelity Investments regarding the launch of its cryptocurrency exchange and storage platform. More and more companies, such as Circle, SeedInvest, and traditional actors like Fidelity Investments, are joining the crypto space, which is very promising for the near future. Coins and tokens will see their value rise considerably in the next few months. Will 2019 be a positive year for cryptocurrencies? Will other startups and large financial firms show their support for the blockchain technology in the upcoming months? Time will tell, but it sure looks promising.

TLDR: Cryptocurrency fintech company Circle has recently announced that it is acquiring SeedInvest. The platform will allow customers to invest in startups with digital currencies.

