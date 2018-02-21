U.S. CFTC Takes Action Against ‘Pump-and-Dump’ Actors In Cryptocurrency Markets

Cryptocurrency markets have experienced a multitude of different attacks that have come in different forms over the past few months, and even years. Bitcoin has been one of the most targeted digital currencies by the attackers. We have seen hacks, scams, and a lot of market manipulation. One of the most common market manipulation schemes is called a “pump-and-dump” and it has occurred multiple times in the crypto space.

What is a “pump-and-dump”?

A pump-and-dump scheme is a classic financial market manipulation where a particular cryptocurrency (or stock) is being praised, a lot of individuals invest in it and the overall hype of the asset considerably increases in a short span of time. This results in the price reaching new highs and more investors coming in. Shortly thereafter, manipulators “pull the plug” and suddenly “dump” the asset, take in profits, and all the smaller investors are left behind with huge losses and an asset that lost a large part of its worth.

CFTC reacts, promises sanctions

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CFTC, has released a statement explaining that “Customers should not purchase virtual currencies, digital coins, or tokens based on social media tips or sudden price spikes”. It added that investors should be careful about celebrities, or paid ads, promoting certain coins.

Furthermore, the CFTC said that they would attempt to completely stop “pump-and_dump” schemes by enforcing sanctions and rewards for people reporting them. If the sanctions go up to $1 million or more, “hunters” could get a reward between 10% and 30%. This will certainly help the regulators track those market manipulators and put an end to those illegal actions.

TLDR: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced that they will crack down on market manipulation, especially on “pump-and-dump” schemes. They will offer rewards to “bounty hunters” that are able to report such activities.

