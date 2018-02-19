Legendary Gaming Company Atari Announces Cryptocurrency Investment

As Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are slowly recovering from one of the most brutal downturns in the past months, more news of companies and governments becoming interested in the space are surfacing. After large firms like Microsoft and Kodak announced that they will test the waters with cryptocurrencies, it is now French company Atari’s turn to join the party. The company is known for producing legendary video games like Tetris and Pac-Man, amongst others. In a surprising move, the video game firm has announced that they are now investing in digital currencies.

The company has stated in a press release that it will launch a virtual currency of its own called the Atari token. The purpose of this token will be to be used on the Infinity Networks digital entertainment platform, based on the blockchain technology. Atari has shares in this particular company.

The CEO of Atari, Frederic Chesnais said “Blockchains [will] revolutionize, the current economic ecosystem, especially in the areas of the video game industry and online transactions. Our objective is to take strategic positions with a limited cash risk, in order to optimize the assets and the Atari brand.” The company truly wants to join in on the innovation and sees the blockchain and cryptocurrencies as part of the future.

As a result of this news, the share price of the company spiked by 60%. This shows that individuals and especially investors are truly interested in companies joining the cryptocurrency space. It is safe to assume that we will see more and more large firms becoming interested in digital currencies and even invest in them.

TLDR: Gaming company Atari has announced it will invest in cryptocurrencies and create its own token, the Atari token. It will be used on the digital entertainment platform created by Infinity Networks, which is partly owned by Atari.

