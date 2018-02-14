Welcome CryptoAnalyst Tracker, Our Very Own Cryptocurrency and Stocks Portfolio Tracker!

Over the past months, the team at CryptoAnalyst has been very hard at work to bring you, the readers of the website, an amazing product. It is important for us to always strive to do better and therefore, we wanted to create the best product possible, for the most knowledgeable audience with the highest expectations. That is why we are very proud to introduce to you CryptoAnalyst Tracker, a new tool to track stocks and cryptocurrencies, and a completely redefined way to manage your portfolio. The CryptoAnalyst Tracker has a plethora of features and is the best way to follow cryptocurrencies at the moment!

Our New CryptoAnalyst Portfolio Tracker™ (Special Offer for Early Adopters)

How it works

The CryptoAnalyst Tracker is very simple to use. To start, the user will enter its positions for each desired currency and will enter the buying price and date. The application will then display beautiful charts and will allow the user to follow its positions, with indications of profit or loss. The tracker will give the user total clarity about the performance of its portfolio and holdings. Included in the indicators are rate-of-return, risk profiles, and gains, which is not the case in other trackers available on the market. It is important to note that the tracker will never request access to wallets and private information from users. Security and privacy are our priorities!

Large amount of coins and stocks supported

Moreover, the tracker supports over 1,000 coins and 8,000 stocks like NASDAQ, LSE, and NYSE. This is one of the biggest differentiators, as most other products don’t support both cryptocurrencies and stocks, and certainly not as many of either.

Follow in real-time, updated every minute

The CryptoAnalyst Tracker updates itself automatically every minute, meaning that you can follow in real-time all of the important indicators. With this feature, follow profits, balances, gains, charts, and all the crypto and stock markets, on a beautiful, personalized, and always up-to-date platform.

Why we built this

At CryptoAnalyst, we thought that existing tracking options were not sufficient and powerful enough for real traders and investors like you and us! We knew that we had to develop a better alternative, for professionals to follow their stocks and cryptocurrencies portfolio. That is why we created a powerful tool to frequently and conveniently check investments that are spread across multiple wallets, exchanges and broker accounts. It is the perfect way to follow multiple coins and stocks, their performances, and gains.

Pricing

The CryptoAnalyst Tracker is a service that will cost $9 per month, or $79 per year if paid in full for 12 months. We are launching our product in March 2018 and by signing up on CryptoAnalyst Tracker, you can get the first year for only $39, an amazing offer that can’t be missed!

Welcome to the revolution, welcome to the CryptoAnalyst tracker!

