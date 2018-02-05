CryptoAnalyst Has Partnered with HitBTC, One of The Most Advanced Cryptocurrency Exchange

CryptoAnalyst has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange HitBTC, one of the largest in the world and the most advanced one. This exchange offers a lot of features and is truly one of the best in the market. It has operated since 2013 and therefore is well known in the crypto space. It is highly regarded and used by a lot of traders in the cryptocurrency community.

One of the differentiators with HitBTC is that this Bitcoin exchange offers multiple currencies to purchase, sell and trade. Unlike Coinbase or Bitstamp, it offers Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, ZCash, DigitalNote, Ardor and of course Bitcoin. Most trading pairs are using BTC and some USDT.

HitBTC is one of the most user-friendly, as well as beginner-friendly exchanges. It does not require registration and it gives full access to trading immediately. In addition, trading tips are provided on the exchange’s blog.

The crypto exchange is also extremely secure as it has all the necessary protection for its users. These include 2-factor authentication, advanced encryption technology, and cold storage. We are proud to partner with such a safe and security-oriented service and platform. Furthermore, the fees are extremely low on HitBTC compared to other exchanges, and that is one of the main reasons why CryptoAnalyst partnered with it. Fees for a market trade are only 0.1%!

Moreover, the exchange offers 24/7 customer support and has a team that is dedicated to customer satisfaction. Every issue is promptly resolved, which is not always the case with exchanges like Kraken or Coinbase.

We encourage you to register on HitBTC using our own referral link, to get benefits when you start using the platform!

Use CryptoAnalyst’s referral code to register on HitBTC

CryptoAnalyst approves of HitBTC and strongly recommends it to anyone calling themselves a trader! By using the referral code provided, our readers can help support CryptoAnalyst. It will allow us to keep writing articles and continue publishing content on a daily basis.

TLDR: CryptoAnalyst has partnered with HitBTC, an exchange that offers multiple currencies with pairs against BTC and USDT. It has a lot of features and is one of the best in the market today. Use our referral link to support CryptoAnalyst and to get benefits when signing up!

Like this: Like Loading...