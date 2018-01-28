Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck Hacked, Reports Huge Losses

Cryptocurrencies are getting more attention from hackers than ever before. As bitcoin and other currencies gain in popularity and increase in value, hackers are trying to steal people’s assets by gaining access to accounts and wallets. This is not anything new, as big hacks happened in the past, like the Mt. Gox hack in 2014 resulting in more than 850,000 bitcoin reportedly missing. Even though approximately 1/4th were retrieved, it went down as one of the biggest hacks in cryptocurrency history. Until now.

Coincheck, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced during a press conference that they had been hacked. Both the president and COO claimed that around $420 million worth of XEM tokens were stolen from the platform. Following the event, the platform decided to shut down all activities and operations, understandably so. It is still unclear how the hack happened, what was used and what security breach was exploited by the hacker. All the coins were reportedly stolen with one account. During the press conference, the company leaders stated that only NEM was affected and that they hoped to reopen trading of cryptocurrencies and operate again soon. According to a Bloomberg tech reporter who attended the press event, the company did not want to admit that the security was weak on the exchange. However, the exchange is confirmed to not have multisig security for transactions.

At the time of the press conference, the company was still unsure about how to repay the customers. However, company officials later confirmed their plans to do so for the customers who have been hacked. The company will repay customers of all losses at $0.81 per coin, using its own capital.

As cryptocurrency related hacks become more and more frequent, exchanges and trading platforms need to ensure that they have the highest levels of security for their customers. This will be the case for Coincheck after what happened, but for every other exchange who hopes to be a leader in the crypto space.

TLDR: Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck was hacked and reported $420 million worth of losses. The company will repay its customers at $0.81 per coin.

