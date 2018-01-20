Meet Altcoin.io, A Truly Decentralized Altcoin Exchange

There are multiple cryptocurrency exchanges on the market and new ones are being launched every day. The types of exchanges vary and users have a large choice to pick from. Recently, some banks have even talked about launching their own cryptocurrency and their own exchange to trade it on. This is the case for Japanese bank MUFG. Some countries like Venezuela have also decided to launch their own digital currency. Although we mostly talk about cryptocurrencies, coins, and tokens on a daily basis, it is essential to mention crypto exchanges as they are the medium that we use to trade them.

In the last year, altcoins have gained a lot of traction, and investors are getting more and more interested in currencies other than bitcoin, etheureum, or litecoin. For this reason, there is now more than ever a huge need for altcoin exchanges on the market. This is where altcoin.io comes in. Altcoin.io is a completely decentralized digital currency exchange, that allows for its users to trade a multitude of currencies with trading pairs against BTC and ETH, amongst others. Altcoin.io is specializing in the trading of alternative coins, that are usually not available on other exchanges. Currencies like Monero (XMR), Ripple (XRP), MIOTA, DASH, and others are offered by the service. By being completely decentralized, altcoin.io doesn’t belong to large organizations, banks, or any other company. It is built for traders by traders and relies on a peer-to-peer network. The platform is powered by atomic swaps, which means that transactions and trading from one currency to another are done at lightning speed and without the need for validation from a third party. The platform offers a lot of advantages compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges, and this is why we, at CryptoAnalyst, have decided to write about it.

In addition to being decentralized and offering a plethora of currencies, the platform boasts a 24/7 customer support for its users. The high quality of the service and the attention given to its users makes it one of the best exchanges one can use. Security is also very important for the exchange. User data and cryptocurrency wallets are extremely secure and thanks to decentralization, investors cannot lose anything as a result of a breach or hacking. Trading is completely anonymous and secure on altcoin.io. Trading speeds and incredible user experience are also the strong points of the exchange.

Use CryptoAnalyst’s referral code to register on Altcoin.io

Altcoin.io is launching in early 2018. CryptoAnalyst approves of it and strongly recommends it to anyone calling themselves a trader! By using the referral code provided, our readers can help support CryptoAnalyst. It will allow us to keep writing articles and continue publishing content on a daily basis.

TLDR: Altcoin.io is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that is set to launch in early 2018. It offers a lot of advantages compared to other exchanges.

