Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #12 | Markets Dip But Cryptos Future Is Brighter Than Ever

Adoption And Free Enterprise

Crypto markets are on a downtrend and Kraken’s black out stuck fear in the hearts of traders. That being said, blockchain implementations are on the rise with both IBM and Unicef formalizing respective projects that should lead to the continued adoption of 2018’s favorite new technology.

Crypto Market Finally Cools Down: Cryptocurrency markets are sharply down this morning following a plethora of news from South Korea and China that appears to have deeply shaken market sentiment. Korean authorities have reported new fines for cryptocurrency traders who are unwilling to use personal identification data. China has announced that they’re expanding the range of their crypto sanctions reportedly to “end” centralized trading of all cryptocurrencies. The total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen as much as $174B at the time of writing, with current values at $578.2B at the time of writing, levels we last saw at the end of December. Today’s movements again show how a young and burgeoning market is extremely sensitive to the changing winds of sentiment. Notable features of the current dip are the relative uniformity of the pullout across all coins, perhaps solidifying that even in times of almost totally unwarranted panic, speculators have started to see alt coins as equal to the traditional giants in terms of their penchant for risk.

Regulation And Government

Venezuela continued its calls for adoption of its national cryptocurrency and Ukraine announced it is exploring its own digital currency although they clarified it will not necessarily be blockchain based. China may be gearing up for regulation round 2 as it goes after “exchange-like” services and South Korea continued it’s regulatory march forward.

Venezuela Asks South American Nations To Embrace Its New Crypto: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues his fervent push for Venezuela oil backed cryptocurrency. Despite congress deeming the currencies issuance illegal, Maduro is pushing for all ten member nations of the Alba (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples) to adopt the Venezuelan Petro. The Venezuelan president is framing it as an opportunity for the nations to embrace the 21st century and unite around a common purpose. He went on to say, “I put on the table, brother governments of the ALBA, the proposal of the cryptocurrency, the petro, so that we assume it as one of the projects of the integration of the 21st century in a bold way, but also in a creative way.” Time will tell whether Venezuela can truly launch a government backed digital currency.

Conclusion

Despite the recent “dip” in the crypto markets, which many would argue is simply part of crypto’s natural cycle and perhaps an expected outcome after weeks of unfathomable gains, the future of cryptocurrency and even more significantly blockchain technology is brighter than ever. IBM’s hyperledger framework continues to be adopted the world over, and Unicef’s blockchain fund will enable entrepreneurs across the globe to spend ample time crafting blockchain tech for good. While scaling solutions will be needed for mass adoption, Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum foundation seem up to the task based on Vitalik’s recent optimistic remarks.

The all out frenzy of activity has led governments to take cryptocurrency seriously and begin to enact tangible regulatory frameworks that will be needed for crypto to truly flourish. Germany’s global regulatory approach seems like the best avenue to encourage discourse and sensible regulation if nation states can truly band together. China is perhaps swinging too hard a hammer with a full out ban, but South Korea’s inclination to end anonymous trading and enforce verified accounts is an approach that could be rationally implemented by other governments. Meanwhile, Japan and several Eastern European nations (namely Belarus, Estonia, and Lithuania) embrace of cryptocurrency could set them up as future crypto powerhouses. The United States appears to be continuing its wait and see approach, which may prove fortuitous if the they can properly integrate regulations after observing how markets are formalzing. That being said, at the state level there is plenty of activity from Arizona considering how citizens could pay their taxes in the cryptocurrency of their choice to Delaware, which is embracing blockchain tech for company incorporation. . While we all believe 2017 was massive, it may prove to be but a little spark compared to the furious pace of change yet to dawn upon us.

