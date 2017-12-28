Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #9 | Nations Formalize Positions

The Abacus team is back at it again for their ninth weekly crypto recap. Their recurring column will bring you up to speed on the all the major crypto headlines you need to know about.

The Abacus Crypto Recap is a weekly update focused on two polar yet symbiotic elements of cryptocurrency markets—adoption and regulation. Here’s all the major happenings for this past week in crypto.

Adoption And Free Enterprise

Big finance continues to enter the cryptocurrency space with a flurry of ETF funds being proposed to the SEC. The activity follows an incredibly volatile week for cryptocurrency with prices Bitcoin fluctuating wildly, causing at least one prominent investor to halt plans for a proposed crpyto hedge fund and exchanges to rethink their trading policies amidst skyrocketing transaction prices.

Bitpay Restricts Sub $100 BTC Transactions Then Has A Change of Heart : Bitcoin payment service Bitpay made news last week when it announced that due to extremely high transaction prices of as much as $30/transaction, the minimum amount for a payment on the platform was increasing to $100. Amid a backlash of tweets, two days later, the service announced the minimum was back down to $5. Bitpay cited the busier than ever Bitcoin network is raising transaction prices to unprecedented levels, but claims that new protocols have enabled them to reverse the short lived increase. Notably, Bitpay has not yet enabled the segwit protocol that much of the Bitcoin network has adopted.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has encouraged donors to contribute to the publication by using cryptocurrencies in order to circumvent government blockades. Wikileaks has also jumped on the cryptokitties bandwagon, boasting, “Cryptography is not only transforming the global financial system, it is generating creative innovation in a vast array of human interaction. WikiLeaks likes cats and wants to help bring cryptocurrencies and smart contracts into the mainstream. Donors and crypto-kitty enthusiasts can empower WikiLeaks by bidding for one of our cute purebred cryptographic kittens. Newcomers will learn about the blockchain, acquire their very first cryptocurrency, and potentially even make a profit.” The WikiLeaks team has said they’ll donate two cats to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in something of adorably wrapped political statement. The first generation cats are worth several thousand dollars. The themed WikiLeaks kitties will be bred at a rate of one kitten per week, with 8 put up for sale. Major Japanese Company To Pay Employees In Cryptocurrency: Japanese firm GMO Internet has announced they’ll be offering employees some of their salary in Bitcoin starting in February 2018, with the option to receive up to $890 monthly in the digital currency. The company hopes to gain a better understanding of cryptocurrency through this process noting, “Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to. We hope to improve our own literacy of virtual currency by actually using it.” The company launched an exchange earlier this year.

Regulation And Government

The divide between crypto-friendly nations and those that see digital currencies as a threat continues as more laws hit the books, with nations like the U.S. coming down more aggressively on nefarious actors in the space. Russia continues with a regulatory framework while the EU and South Korea take a more hands off approach for the time being. North Korea raises the question of of rogue nations using cryptocurrency to get around economic sanctions.

Israel May Launch Digital Currency: Israel has already made headlines for embracing Bitcoin and the notion of digital currencies and is now taking that ethos one step farther with the announcement that they’re pondering creating a digital Shekel. The currency would correspond in value to physical Shekels. Sources close to the country’s finance ministry remark that Israel see’s a native digital currency as being a good tool to combat the country’s black market which constitutes roughly 22% of the country’s GDP. The government is also considering legislation that would significantly reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation. For now, the country is in the preliminary stages, considering an “Economic Arrangements Bill” that would create a panel to investigate the matter.

New laws are expected to be proposed to the Russian national legislature on December 28th. According to Anatoly Aksakov, chair to the State Duma’s financial markets committee, “I expect that the adoption of the draft law on [cryptocurrencies] will be in March… The problem is that we already have a lot of people who acquire [cryptocurrencies] and they are deceived, we need to give people the opportunity to work legally with it, to protect them as much as possible.” The original legislation was posed to hit before the end of the year but was met with much dissent, causing delays. Aksakov remarked that Putin himself had put the agency on a tight deadline to garner new regulations, which will supplement previously enacted regulations around cryptocurrencies and ICOs. Texas Comes Down Hard On Potentially Fraudulent Mining Company: Texas lawmakers have been obtained a cease and desist order against USI-Tech limited, a Dubai based firm that allegedly had been selling investment contracts related to mining cryptocurrency in Texas. According to the allegations, the company claimed to offer steady high yield returns also offering investors who buy in an incentive for referring new clients. According to the document, “In addition to violating registration requirements, USI-Tech and the sales agents are violating State Securities Board rules by failing to disclose information investors would need to make an informed decision about whether to invest.”

Conclusion

As a growing number of players enter the cryptocurrency space, once theoretical notions of whether Bitcoin is intended to be a transactional implement or a digital store of value are coming to a front as record high transaction prices demonstrate the limitations of the Bitcoin protocol.

National security is a new issue coming to light that could see countries more aggressively calling for regulation under the guise of national security. With the legitimacy that big finance is adding to the world of cryptocurrency, it seems ever more likely that the space will evolve into the next well regulated and fully integrated financial/technology/investing industry.

