That’s Security: Winklevoss Twins Cut Up BTC Keys Across Multiple Vaults

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss — the brothers of Facebook infamy who are also behind the Gemini exchange — have gone the extra mile to protect their $1.3 billion USD bitcoin trove by splitting up their private keys across numerous vaults in banks across the United States.

The Winklevoss twins made waves earlier this year after an independent audit confirmed that they were the first confirmed “bitcoin billionaires.”

Accordingly, it’s no secret that this makes the Winklevii a big target for kidnappers and ransomers who’d be keen on taking the bitcoins the twins have been accruing since 2012.

With these potential threats in mind, Tyler and Cameron are taking cold storage security to the next level. That’s because they printed out copies of their bitcoin wallet’s private key, and then they chopped this key up into several pieces and placed these pieces in extremely secure vaults across the nation.

"How the Winklevoss Twins Found Vindication in a Bitcoin Fortune" by NATHANIEL POPPER via NYT https://t.co/t4z1u7CQea — A Bank Vault (@Abankvault) December 19, 2017

That means there can be no single point of failure for their BTC holdings — attackers would have to compromise all of the Winklevii’s vaults simultaneously, which would be all but impossible since each bank vault would be ran by a different company in different locations.

It’s a great security model; it might be better suited for mega-investors like the Winklevoss brothers, but anyone can go “chop” their keys up likewise. Just be careful that you don’t lock yourself out of your own holdings by losing one of the pieces to your key.

Anyone would be going the extra mile if they were in the Winklevoss’ shoes, too. That’s because the twins started buying bitcoins when BTC was still hovering around $10. The brothers were able to buy up 120,000 bitcoins for $11 million five years ago.

And that move has paid off ever since, so the twins aren’t slouching on security.

TLDR: The Winklevoss twins are securing their bitcoin riches by spreading out their private keys in numerous bank vaults across America.

