Thanks Satoshi: Users Are Still Donating to Bitcoin Creator’s Address

To date, the fabled genesis block of bitcoin — block zero — has received over 16.7 bitcoins, presumably as vestigial tips or donations, gestures of thanks to the creator and miner of block zero: Satoshi Nakamoto.

Just as the earth and the heavens were created in six days, so too was the Bitcoin network’s genesis block. And because of the way the network was coded up, block zero’s 50 BTC reward can’t be spent or transacted with. That means the Satoshi donors — knowingly or unknowingly — are “dooming” their coins to oblivion.

But perhaps these tippers think that’s a small price to pay for a token of gratitude to a mind or minds that may go down as among the greatest in human history — commensurate with Gutenberg and Einstein.

And, as 2017 comes to a close on what was Bitcoin’s most explosively legitimizing year yet, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect back on this Bitcoin revolution that we’re all participating in and what the person or persons behind the project’s actually achieved.

As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” And Satoshi apparently did, enough to boot up an epoch-defining technological revolution virtually single-handed, without corporate or governmental backing.

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that we’ll ever know who or what Satoshi definitively was. Perhaps the truth disappeared with Dave Kleiman’s death in South Florida in 2013. We’ll never know for sure.

But whoever Satoshi is or was, one thing’s clear. They would be, or are, astonished over how successful their dream has become.

And they would undoubtedly be humbled, too, by the donations of gratitude that have continued to stream in to the inaugural bitcoin address.

So happy holidays everyone, and long live Satoshi’s dream. It’s all of ours now.

TLDR: Allegedly the owner of over 1,000,000 bitcoins, Satoshi Nakamoto hardly needs any extra BTC. But that’s not stopping users from sending their coins to him anyways.

