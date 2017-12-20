Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #8 | Nations Rush to React

The Abacus team is back at it again for their eighth weekly crypto recap. Their recurring column will bring you up to speed on the all the major crypto headlines you need to know about.

The Abacus Crypto Recap is a weekly update focused on two polar yet symbiotic elements of cryptocurrency markets—adoption and regulation. Here’s all the major happenings for this past week in crypto.

Adoption

Entities the world over are scrambling to incorporate Bitcoin into their business models as even the mention of cryptocurrency or blockchain has sent publicly-traded company stock prices soaring. Bitcoin’s all-time price highs and a total cryptocurrency market cap fast eclipsing the largest corporations in the world has further catalyzed incredible market growth and interest in digital currencies.

Ebay Considers Crypto Adoption: According to a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, senior vice president of eBay Americas Scott Cutler has indicated the company is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment. One issue potentially holding up the migration of Bitcoin onto their platform is the high and unstable transaction prices. On the other hand, Overstock.com’s stock price has soared over 130% in the last year on the back of crpyto related adoption. Cutler noted, “we’re not quite there yet,” making it unclear as to when a decision would be made. Craigslist recently announced the ability for sellers to accept BTC, a trend expected to continue while Bitcoin hits headlines the world over.

Regulation

In light of Bitcoin’s exploding popularity, there seems to be a dividing line between countries seeking an all out ban and nations interested in liberalizing and regulating cryptocurrency. Taxation is fast becoming a major issue in light of massive gains, governments are seeking their piece of the earnings pie.

S. Financial Regulator Not Afraid of Crypto Rise: The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has claimed they do not feel cryptocurrencies pose a threat to existing financial systems. A new report says very few people are using digital currencies transactionally, with the agency instead focusing on the underlying power of blockchain technology, remarking, “Virtual currencies are only used by a very small number of consumers. We give a bit more credit to the potentially much broader applications of the so-called distributed ledger technology underpinning the innovations. It is noteworthy that this digital wave also presents a regulatory challenge, because the storage of data is decentralized, rather than being in one spot that governments can watch.” The report stands in contrast to many who feel cryptocurrency could one day undermine the traditional banking system.

Conclusion

It appears for the moment that the notion of whether cryptocurrency will take off has been forever quelled, with mainstream adoption exploding as investors clamor to sign up for exchanges, with companies all too eager to pledge their allegiance to the technology to cash in on the frenzy.

While many still argue that we’re in the midst of a bubble, the fundamental implications of the technology are becoming hard to ignore, with governments scrambling to determine when and how they’ll enact regulation, and what threat if any cryptocurrency poses to major financial systems.

Whether the bubble bursts or not, it appears as though digital currency has reached a point where even a major market retracement wouldn’t be enough to permanently stop cryptocurrency’s ascension to global relevance.

While it remains true that most are using cryptocurrencies as speculative investment vehicles, the potential for what blockchain technology could evolve into remains anyone’s guess.

