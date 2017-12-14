Coinbase CEO: We’re Poised to Add “Many Altcoins” in 2018

While 2017 has been an explosive year of growth for Coinbase, 2018 is set to be even bigger year as the United States’ most popular cryptocurrency exchange is set to list “many” new altcoins in the coming months.

That’s per Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong in new remarks on CNBC:

“The ones that are the most exciting to us that we have on the platform today are bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin, but there’s many more that are going to be added to the platform in 2018, and I think this is going to be a really exciting space for all kinds of institutional investors to make money.”

The one hundred million Satoshi question, then, is which altcoins are going to be among the “many” to be listed on Coinbase?

Just in the past few days alone, users have watched Ethereum and Litecoin spike up hundreds of dollars on Coinbase. Any new altcoins that get listed on the exchange are set to appreciate considerably over the short-term, mid-term, and long-term thanks to the same kind of incredible and ever-booming buying exposure ETH and LTC now enjoy through Coinbase.

Indeed, Armstrong also recently noted on Bloomberg that Coinbase’s user base has exploded 700 percent from earlier this summer. Any new coins that get listed on the exchange — and its associated trading outlet GDAX in extension — are going to enjoy this already consolidating titanic wave of new investors.

Back in early November, the exchange set out its guidelines for new coin listings in a document entitled “GDAX Digital Asset Framework.”

These new guidelines suggest the exchange will only accept the most trustworthy of cryptocurrency projects going forward. That means solid projects in the current top 20 by market capitalization are strong contenders for listings.

Seeing coins like Dash, Ripple, and OmiseGo get listed wouldn’t be surprising, then. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for further updates.

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has now definitively said that top U.S. exchange Coinbase will be looking to add “many altcoins” in 2018.

