Crypto 101: New York University Launches Cryptocurrencies Course

New York University’s prestigious Stern School of Business has announced the creation of an undergraduate course on cryptocurrencies, being among the first of the world’s major academic institutions to do so.

NYU already made waves in the ecosystem back in 2014 in being the first university ever to provide a graduate school course on cryptocurrencies.

Department professor David Yermack leads the ongoing grad-level course and will be leading the new undergraduate class as well.

In his remarks on the announcement, Yermack asserted the blockchain revolution is “probably as important as the introduction of double-entry bookkeeping,” also going on to say that there’s “enormous student interest [in the course], for the jobs it offers. ”

Indeed, the new class is poised to be a smashing success, as Yermack is moving his older grad course on cryptocurrencies into “our largest auditorium, with capacity for 350 students.” The undergrad class should be just as popular.

And Yermack said he’s prepared to keep pace with the blistering speed of the blockchain revolution, no matter how fast it progresses:

“Year over year we’ll change well over half the course material. It keeps you young to be reading half the night just to keep up with the latest innovations.”

And as if a kind of prelude to the new course, NYU’s had other prominent talking heads discussing the crypto space as of late.

For example, Aswath Damodaran — the so-called “dean of valuation” for Wall Street — is a professor who runs a course on valuation at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Damodaran remarked in October that Bitcoin is a currency that “can only be priced against another currency,” with the professor going on to say that “bitcoin is not an asset, but a currency, and as such, you cannot value it or invest in it. You can only price it and trade it.”

It’s a good development for development — it looks like blockchain education couldn’t have found a better home for rigorous academic examination.

