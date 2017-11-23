CommerceBlock Network: Enterprise-Grade APIs and SDKs

Following up on our previous piece on CommerceBlock, today we wanted to re-focus in on two of the most interesting aspects of the CommerceBlock network: its enterprise-grade application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs).

Indeed, these will be CB’s workhorses—powering its innovative, layered network’s ability to enable—literally—the “trading of everything over the blockchain.”

As the CB whitepaper puts it:

The CommerceBlock APIs and SDKs will provide a wide array of functionality to users in the form of well-tested libraries and highly available (HA) services. The exposed libraries can interact directly with base layer public blockchains, layered protocols such as the Lightning Network and Sidechains as well as embedded consensus systems.”

This network works as a seamless platform, then, for businesses to frictionlessly adopt, and transact in, cryptocurrencies.

For example, Big Business clients can use CommerceBlock’s APIs and SDKs to tokenize real-world assets, like debt or equity, and then trade these tangibly-tethered tokens on a streamlined, commerce-centric platform.

And there’s do-it-yourself and pay-to-play options on the network, whatever suits a given customer’s needs.

Developers can download CB’s SDKs and open-source library resources to their own machines, setting them up however they’d like. And again, if clients would prefer not hosting and operating their own infrastructure, they can use already prepared APIs by paying fees with the platform’s associated ERC-20 token, CBT.

But the CommerceBlock team is particularly excited for the huge potential of its open-source libraries. They see huge promise here.

Clients will have free range to utilize these libraries in any way they see fit, customizing built-to-order business solutions that can facilitate billions and beyond in financial transactions. This will be the project’s supreme commercial appeal.

Better yet, once the CommerceBlock ecosystem takes off, developers will be highly motivated by the CBT market to curate and maintain these libraries, making the entire network stronger and more versatile.

Per the project’s whitepaper:

“In this respect, CBTs have a binding effect: companies that build useful infrastructure using the CBTs will increase its value, providing further incentive to improve the libraries. This tightly couples the success of ecosystem companies to the CommerceBlock network token.”

This cycle will reinforce and bolster the network in perpetuity.

API endpoint functionality will be amazing, too

With CommerceBlock’s APIs, you’ll be able to:

send cryptographic invoices linked to real-world contracts

use pre-made smart contract / escrow templates

facilitate financial instrument swaps

consort a suite of analytical tools

create and distribute tokens

Limitless commercial potential through limitless customization

As you can imagine then, the possibilities for commercial customization through CommerceBlock will be endless, and there are always easier, pre-packaged suite options that CommerceBlock customers can always fall back on.

When it comes down to it, CommerceBlock has multiple finished products that are ready to change the way global businesses operate, from the ground up. That’s a lot more than can be said for hundreds of other ICOs that are currently on the scene right now.

Accordingly, its ICO looks very interesting. If you’re potentially interested yourself, you can still sign up here.







TLDR: CommerceBlock’s network is going to let businesses use CB’s APIs and SBKs to revolutionize the way commerce is done throughout the world. Listen up, because the ICOs almost here.

