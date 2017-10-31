Bitcoin Biz Booms, As Cryptocurrency Job Market Swells Like Never Before

Want to ditch your career and get a job in crypto?

Well, if you have the skills, or if you’re willing to learn them, then your chances have never been better.

That’s according to Freelancer.com CEO Matt Barrie, who’s just officially announced crypto-related jobs as the most rapidly booming category on the site.

Gigs boom in Q3 2017

On his recent interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Barrie said recent company reports show crypto jobs on Freelancer.com have exploded by a whopping 82 percent in just the third quarter of 2017 alone.

What’s driving the boom?

Simply put, it’s the ICO rat race, per Barrie:

“People are getting freelancers to design new types of cryptocurrencies.”

And with the crypto industry still in its infancy, this boom will surely only grow exponentially in the years ahead.

Thus at a time when automation is a grave concern for many job sectors, the crypto space will undoubtedly prove to be a jobs haven for the foreseeable future.

The next-gen of crypto biz is already starting, as students flock to crypto courses

And if you think crypto biz is booming now, just wait ’til you see the next wave of the crypto economy.

That “wave” is already being readied by earnest students all across the world.

For instance, over 1 million students have already signed up for Stanford University professor Dan Boneh’s Coursera cryptography course—the massive interest driven, no doubt, by the fact that cryptography is a foundational logic underlying cryptocurrencies.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of these students will go on to make innovative products and services in the space.

Want a crypto job yourself?

We’ve compiled a list of helpful sites where it’s easy to nab a range of crypto-related gigs:

We're here to be the #1 place where demand & supply of #crypto jobs meet 🔥 https://t.co/hnsPooQO8t — CryptoJobs (@GetCryptoJobs) October 29, 2017









