A Primer On Crypto Bounties: How To Increase Your Stack

Getting crypto without paying fiat for it—not bad, right? Well, it’s actually pretty easy if you start working for crypto bounties, performing much-needed, varyingly difficult tasks for companies in the space.

So how’s it work?

A bounty, simply put, is your reward—just like you’d get for bringing in a fugitive, Wild West-style. Except with crypto bounties, you don’t have to do anything crazy or dangerous like bringing in an outlaw. Just basic tasks that a given teams’ devs need performed.

As you can see below, bounties can be extremely easy to perform. For the Datum team, some of the basic tasks range from following the project on Twitter to watching a YouTube interview with the Datum CEO.

Though bounties aren’t all that easy. Some are incredibly complex, involving finding bugs in a given batch of code. Those bounties could potentially nab you thousands of dollars worth of rewards.

Who’s running these bounties?

The constant stream of ICOs are going to be your breadwinner when it comes to bounty work. They’re always popping up, and they’re always needing marketing help and beyond. Whether it’s writing blog posts, networking press releases or the like, these start-ups are willing to pay for your assistance.

Other non-ICO enterprises in the crypto sphere also offer bounty work. Coinbase, for example, is offering a $50,000 reward for a bug bounty.

Yes! I've now become a crypto bounty hunter. Why? Because who doesn't love freeee stuff 🙂 #EmbraceTheBreado #FreeCryptoForEveryone — Renell Kisten (@Nellytjie) October 24, 2017

Who can do bounties?

Anyone can, but you’re going to need to be able to prove that you followed through with your tasks—the team you’re helping out might take care of all of that for you, or you might have to take screenshots.

Bounties are particularly great for crypto-enthusiasts who don’t have a lot of extra fiat to spend on new crypto but still would love to build some crypto up by putting their free time to good use.

Is there somewhere where a bunch of different projects’ bounties are listed out?

Bounty0x is trying to do exactly that. Give them a look over, see what you think.









*Special thanks to r/ethtrader Redditor u/pask7 whose recent post inspired and informed this piece. Ping ’em on Reddit if you have any more questions.

Like this: Like Loading...