Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #1

CryptoAnalyst is happy to welcome the team at The Abacus for their first weekly crypto recap with us. They’ve got everything you need to know about this past week’s major crypto happenings. This will be released on CryptoAnalyst every week on Wednesday.

The Abacus Crypto Recap is a weekly update focused on two polar yet symbiotic elements of cryptocurrency markets—adoption and regulation. By focusing on these two forces, we can best illustrate the confluence of governmental, independent, and institutional forces driving overall trends within this burgeoning industry.

Adoption

Bitcoin fever has hit Zimbabwe, the central government of Kazakhstan is considering the creation of a government-backed cryptocurrency, and traditional institutions like Bank of America continue their blockchain patent frenzy. It was another interesting week as the overall trend of cryptocurrency adoption continued its meteoric rise despite the noise coming from the Bitcoin Gold camp.

Coinbase Will Wait And See For BTG: Following a wave of discord, major U.S. exchange Coinbase has officially clarified its stance on the various BTC forks hitting the market. The current operating protocol (or legacy chain) will continue to use the BTC moniker, while the Segwit2X fork will be deemed B2X. As for the contentious Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Coinbase remarks the coin will be listed only “if the Blockchain proves to be secure and valuable.”

Regulation

This week Russia became the latest country to propose regulations on ICOs and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suggested ICOs should be treated as commodities. While months ago government regulation regarding ICOs may have induced panic amongst crypto-purists, the most recent claims pouring out from the Tezos Foundation serve as a reminder that a little bit of crypto regulation may not be so bad.

Putin Set To Regulate ICOs: Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed regulations regarding ICOs and mining, purportedly to be implemented by July 2018. The new regulations will see ICOs treated in much the same manner of fully regulated IPO offerings. The new laws also give the Russian government the purview to regulate activity relating to distributed ledger technology, cryptocurrency, tokens, and smart contracts, with more specifics arriving by December 20th. Andrey Kostin, CEO of Russian state owned bank VTB has taken the opportunity to reiterate their stance on cryptocurrency, claiming the bank “has not seen a lot of interest in Bitcoin,” going on to say, “There was some interest reported in the press, but I’ve not seen in Russia a lot of interest in Bitcoin, to be honest.” This latest round of news portrays a future environment of strict regulation in lieu of the potential for an all-out ban that seemed possible following the sentiment of Russian announcements over the last few weeks.

Final Thoughts

The current barrage of ICO related headlines is only expected to increase as both regulators and institutional investors become increasingly privy to the many hazards engendered by such an open fundraising vehicle.

Going forward, we expect a confluence of investor maturity and new laws on the books to result in a less fervent, more fathomable ICO market that will eventually become a regulated, understood, and legitimate means of capital infusion for appropriate entities.

At the moment, a cautionary approach to ICOs is prudent, with their inherent controversy likely serving as the lowest hanging fruit for regulatory implementation in the near future.

On the other side of the coin, the madness surrounding Bitcoin is cause for concern especially given the decrease in market cap after the Bitcoin Gold fork.

It could be argued that this serves as evidence that a number of individuals were simply purchasing Bitcoin in order to reap the benefits of “free money” and brings into question how large a drop investors should expect after the Segwit2X fork.

The fact that cryptocurrency space’s first-mover may be appreciating out of pure speculation and not because of inherent value or positive changes to the protocol itself should be a red flag for all crypto investors.

That being said, overall blockchain and even cryptocurrency adoption should be expected to continue, however, the crypto assets that survive long-term are up for debate given Bitcoins perplexing and seemingly unwarranted stratospheric rise.

Abacus is a cryptocurrency advisory and independent product development firm specializing in ICO strategies and cryptocurrency investment products. Through our content we aim to provide a voice of reason in the often overzealous world of crypto-markets.

Email david@theabacus.io to get in touch.