Sponsored Interview: Overview and Q&A With TopICOList.com

Today CryptoAnalyst is looking at Henrik Harju's new ICO listing website, in order to give an overview on how the project's aiming to be the new go-to resource for ICO investors all across the world.

Afterwards, we’ll be interviewing Harju, too, to get an even better feel for his vision for the site.

What’s TopICOList.com all about

Top ICO List is an ICO discovery platform that’s striving to be “the best possible platform for investors to discover ICOs.”

With a clear and intuitive user-interface, the site is aesthetically crisp and—more importantly—easily navigable.

Top ICO List is actively refreshed multiple times throughout the day, displaying specs and providing resources on the newest and most promising ICOs that cryptocurrency investors will want to be doing their homework on—no more dealing with out infrequently updated competitors who constantly display incorrect/out-of-date information.

Indeed, with the ICO craze reaching a fever pitch, analysts, investors and journalists need an all-in-one ICO resource that has the best available data on every ongoing and impending Initial Coin Offering. TopICOList.com is angling to be this one-stop research spot.

Investing in ICOs shouldn’t be a complex, inscrutable process. And with Top ICO List, it certainly doesn’t have to be.

How the site works

Using various parameters to guide your search, readers on the site can click on particular ICOs to go to overview pages where the given specs of said ICOs are listed out and detailed in-depth.

Moreover, for every ICO overview page you click on, Top ICO List will recommend you an array of similar ICOs you’d presumably be interested in.

The whole point is to help eliminate risk for ICO investors by comprehensively providing these investors with all the facts they need to make sure they’re making the most informed and responsible investment decisions possible.

What sets Top ICO List apart

Many other popular ICO lists currently on the market have looked and performed the same way since, well, they were created. That’s complacency, and complacent sites fail to offer the best experience possible.

Top ICO List intends to be continually evolving and constantly offering novel benefits. The site’s already slated to unveil a slew of new features in the coming months, features that will make the experience of discovering ICOs more streamlined and more customizable than ever.

Lean, reachable, committed team

TopICOList.com is a one-man team: Henrik Harju. As such, there’s a level of intimacy and accountability at play that most other ICO aggregators can’t match. Contact Harju on Twitter, don’t hesitate to reach out: he’s here to help.

Harju’s already quit his job to manage the success of the site, saying, “Positive feedback from investors made me quit my job and focus on building Top ICO List full-time.”

TLDR: TopICOList.com is one of the hottest ICO discovery platforms on the web right now. It has all the specs on all the ICOs you need to know about, 24/7.

And as mentioned earlier, now’s time for the Q&A with Top ICO List founder Henrik Harju. Based out of Finland, Harju’s been nice enough to indulge CryptoAnalyst with a much-appreciated interview.

It’s great to have you with us today. We’ve got a few questions about TopICOList.com, and you’ve got the answers. Let’s get to it, shall we?

1) What was it about the ICO craze that made you think, “This is somewhere I want to be, and it’s a space where I can help?” Was your previous career unrelated, or did it prepare you for what you’re doing now?

(HH): I’ve been building online products and helping others gain more traction for their businesses for the last 5 years. This has definitely helped me make the site popular and be able to serve investors by creating an easy to use product. I’m now taking a deep dive into cryptocurrencies and the underlying technologies (blockchain) to integrate financial analysis & data into the platform. It’s been a blast!

2) What do you think will help set Top ICO List apart from its main competitors? What’s the thing about the site that excites you the most?

(HH): My goal is the become the most popular ICO listing site in the world. I believe that the site that helps investors connect with ICOs they would be interested in, with the least amount of friction and effort will become the most popular. AKA by making it super easy.

I don’t think any of the ICO sites are doing that well enough at the moment and as an entrepreneur this excites me (because it’s an opportunity).

3) Do you think ICOs are here to stay, or do you think future financial regulations will make the phenomenon evolve into new forms?

(HH): I think ICOs are here to stay and regulation will only help the ICO space grow as they would become more mainstream and remove scammy/bad projects in the process.

A sweet spot of regulation will be hard to figure out and I don’t have a solution for it. If it becomes too regulated ICOs will lose what makes them special. It will be hard to find the correct balance.

4) Do you have any upcoming ICOs that you’re personally excited about? Anything we should be looking out for?

(HH): I’d personally love to see more ICOs that are aiming to improve the web analytics and tracking space. There’s a huge attribution modeling problem due to omnichannel nature of online consumption and the multiple steps required for conversions. Blockchain could provide a solution to this and other online marketing related problems like affiliate marketing payouts.

While that’s not the biggest impact cryptos and blockchain can create in the world, it’s something I’m personally passionate about

5) If there was one thing you would change about the industry, or if there’s one thing you wouldn’t change about the industry, what is it?

(HH): I wouldn’t change the amount of money moving around. According to CNBC, ICOs have already been a vehicle for more funding than angel and early VC funding combined. I think that paints a very bright future for ICOs.