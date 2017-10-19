Boulé ICO Aims to Make Trustless, Tamper-Proof Elections the Future of Society

Voting is undoubtedly the most consequential collective act that any given society can take—which is also why it’s downright horrifying that election systems around the world are super-centralized, antiquated, fraught with fraud and abuse, and manipulable at local, state, and national levels. That’s where the ICO of Boulé comes in.

Boulé is a blockchain-based remote voting technology that seeks to verify votes in real-time and offer total voting transparency courtesy of the revolutionary capabilities of the blockchain.

Problem to be solved: the vulnerabilities of traditional voting systems

Just last month, the state of Virginia in the United States de-certified all their touchscreen voting machines because cybersecurity experts came to the sobering conclusion that the machines were too “vulnerable to manipulation by hackers.”

And this is just one example in one U.S. state. Indeed, there are more vulnerabilities than guarantees when it comes to the outdated voting methodologies used all across the world today.

The nefarious possibilities are seemingly endless: hardware parts from un-auditable third parties, paper ballots that can be tossed or arbitrarily disputed, digital systems that can’t be audited when manipulation is suspected, and centralized servers that can be DDoS attacked around the clock.

These are just a few of the problems that Boulé can handily solve.

Boulé’s goal: 100% Tamper-proof elections on the blockchain

Boulé, aptly named after the first democratic assembly in ancient Greece, intends to bring voting into the 21st century and beyond.

Using specialized and un-alterable smart contracts to set up electoral rules, the Boulé platform offers anonymous, biometrically- and cryptographically-secured voting while simultaneously making every vote instantly verifiable on a blockchain ledger that can be audited anywhere, any time.

Boulé’s mission, then, is to help elections of any kind become streamlined, trustless, entirely secure, and decentralized.

The platform’s native ERC-20 token, BOULE, will thus be used to buy and operate the remote voting service. Per the Boulé whitepaper:

“Vote organisers and institutions will purchase the service by using the Boulé

token, that will be distributed to the electors in order to access the electoral survey

and submit their votes.”

What are the specs of the ICO?

The team’s ICO commences on October 25th, 2017, and will run for a month until November 25th.

The total supply cap of BOULE tokens will be 300,000,000, with 50% of these tokens being available during the upcoming ICO.

Protocol: ERC-20

Max cap for ICO: 80,000 ETH

Gas limit: 250,000

Accepted wallets: MyEtherWallet, Imtoken, Parity, Myst, Metamask

Token rate without bonus: 1 ETH = 1000 BOU

If interested, you can go ahead and subscribe to the ICO here.

What makes Boulé so interesting

Centuries ago, democracy was given life in a small Greek polis. Now, democracy, or in the very least democratic processes, are ubiquitous around the globe.

But so, too, are these democracies facing 21st-century problems that need 21st-century solutions.

Boulé uses the blockchain to eradicate these problems in a way that may revolutionize all civil societies going forward.

The team behind this project is an example of the very best the crypto community has to offer, as they’re striving for a higher cause: to defend, and make more perfect, our democracies.

This platform could become ubiquitous itself, then, as the remote voting platform of choice for governments and institutions all across the world.

TLDR: The Boulé ICO is just days away and we’ve got our eyes on it. Boulé is a blockchain-based remote voting technology that seeks to revolutionize the way societies votes.