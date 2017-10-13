Japan has overtaken China’s recently-held spot as the world’s foremost Bitcoin market, making the East Asian island nation the globe’s current leading hub for cryptocurrency…Leave a Comment
Sign up to our mailing list and never miss an article!
Japan has overtaken China’s recently-held spot as the world’s foremost Bitcoin market, making the East Asian island nation the globe’s current leading hub for cryptocurrency…Leave a Comment
ChainLink, the crypto space’s first decentralized oracle network, is set to solve a major standing problem in the community: converting off-chain, external data onto the…1 Comment
In an ecosystem of seemingly endless ICOs, it’s becoming increasingly hard for investors to discern the good from the bad. What should an investor look…Leave a Comment
Ethereum’s network upgrade Byzantium is set to go live October 16-17, 2017, a hard-fork in which all Ethereum’s nodes will shift uniformly. Who’s Forking What?…5 Comments
The scaling debate is raging on in the Bitcoin community, with three factions having materialized before the contentious and seemingly likely SegWit2x hard-fork this November.…
The international digital security titan Gemalto and crypto hardware wallet company Ledger are teaming up to develop new, enterprise-grade cryptocurrency storage vaults that will be custom-tailored for…Leave a Comment
Inspired by the possibilities of Bitcoin and Ethereum but strongly skeptical of total decentralization, the Russian Central Bank is currently considering the development of a…
In an attempt to leave paper money behind for good, Sweden is looking for ways to go cashless. And—in promising news for the crypto space—Bitcoin’s…
Blockchain firm Templum and broker-dealer Liquid M Capital are teaming up to create a new regulated exchange—eponymously titled Templum—that’s specifically tailored to be a secondary…1 Comment
The Ethereum Foundation’s Devcon3 conference is set for November 1-4 in Cancun, Mexico, in what will be the largest and most fruitful developers’ conference on…Leave a Comment