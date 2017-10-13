 Skip to content

3 Bitcoin Factions? A Brief Primer On the Bitcoin Scaling Debate Ahead of the Potential November Hard-Fork

Published October 9, 2017 by William P

The scaling debate is raging on in the Bitcoin community, with three factions having materialized before the contentious and seemingly likely SegWit2x hard-fork this November.…

2 Comments
Ledger and Gemalto Team Up to Create Enterprise-Grade Crypto Vaults for Businesses

Published October 8, 2017 by William P

The international digital security titan Gemalto and crypto hardware wallet company Ledger are teaming up to develop new, enterprise-grade cryptocurrency storage vaults that will be custom-tailored for…

Cryptoruble? Russia Eyes Creation of New National Cryptocurrency, Central Bank In Favor

Published October 7, 2017 by William P

Inspired by the possibilities of Bitcoin and Ethereum but strongly skeptical of total decentralization, the Russian Central Bank is currently considering the development of a…

