Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #14 | Crypto Under Fire As Tether Put In The Spotlight

Adoption And Free Enterprise

As the world of crypto continues to mature, fraudulent or highly suspect entities like Tether are coming under increased scrutiny while giants like BlackRock ponder entering the market. Elsewhere, growing real world implementation of blockchain technologies is providing tangible use cases that may provide even more fuel for market speculation.

BlackRock Keeping Crypto Close: Goliath investment firm BlackRock, the largest entity of its kind in the world with roughly $5.7 Trillion in assets under management, has stated they’re keeping cryptocurrency under “close review…as an interesting development.” In an interview with Bloomberg, chief multi-asset strategist Isabelle Mateos Y Lago went on to say that while at present crypto wasn’t an “investable asset”, it was “clearly evolving very fast.” While BlackRock’s CEO Larry Frank called the cryptocurrency space an “index of money laundering” while speaking at the world economic forum last month, Mateos Y Lago contends that it’s quite notable that “…interest has persisted despite these repeated hacks…there is really something to it.”

Regulation And Government

Governments the world over are feeling the pressure to enact regulations, or at the very least glean a better understanding of the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency as the market grows too large to ignore. Negative sentiment at the World Economic forum sees some world leaders grappling to deal with crypto. Meanwhile, countries like Australia and Bermuda continue to engender a crypto friendly environment in an effort to benefit from the massive growth potential provided by blockchain technology.

Conclusion

The world is struggling to find its footing in the ever volatile and violent crypto landscape. As mainstream media moves beyond Bitcoin, new market participants are becoming more astute as scandals such as Tether and AriseBank begin to be made public. The U.S. government seems to be taking especially swift action after sitting on the sidelines for months, with what appears to be an effort to create a tangible regulatory framework. This stands in stark contrast to the ban in China or even the swift set of trading regulations brought about in South Korea. We are likely in phase 1.5 of mainstream adoption wherein international law and government policies will begin to shape the future of the blockchain industry and cryptomarkets as a whole. The regulations that come out of the current frenzy of activity will portend the next evolution of blockchain technologies, as mainstream corporations and investment banks will have a framework to confidently enter the cryptocurrency arena.

