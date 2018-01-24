Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #13 | The Cryptoverse Experiences Growing Pains Amidst Growing Regulation

Adoption And Free Enterprise

A combination of increased South Korean regulation and PTSD after last weeks crypto dip has given way to more unpredictability in the markets. Despite this, Wall Street’s interest in cryptocurrency trading continues to rise. Morgan Stanley is now clearing Bitcoin Futures contracts and a recent partnership between Blockstream and the parent company of the NYSE will offer a coinmarketcap like experience for traditional investors.

Coinbase Blasts Through 2017 Expectations: Over the past year, Coinbase has become the latest darling of Silicon Valley, and a recent report suggests that the love is only growing. According to Recode, Coinbase blew past their 2017 revenue projections by 66%, fueling a frenzy to get in on Coinbase equity. Despite fervent interest from investors, the exchange is not currently taking any additional capital infusion. At the time of writing, Coinbase officially has more user accounts than Charles Schwab.

Regulation And Government

South Korea continues to become the most central example of cryptocurrency regulation as the government there continued to implement various changes. The SEC is having cold feet with a set of expected Bitcoin ETF’s hitting a wall.

US Rating Agency To Issue Crypto Grades: Weiss Ratings, a company that has provided ratings for a variety of financial institutions since 1970, is adding cryptocurrencies to their list, planning to release letter grades for various currencies on Wednesday. Weiss claims: “Many cryptocurrencies are murky, overhyped and vulnerable to crashes… We’re proud to help [investors] cut through the hype and identify the few truly solid cryptocurrencies. Our ratings are based on hard data and objective analysis.” As many speculate on what effect these rating will have on market prices, one thing you can count on is controversy among the crypto-diehards, who are already alleging ignorance, recalling credit rating agencies role in the financial crisis, and even suspecting collusion. Strap in.

Conclusion

After months of unimaginable gains and mainstream adoption (in terms of investors not actual use) crypto markets have cooled and regulation has moved front and center. South Korea has taken constructive actions by issuing its “real name” verification policy, which could serve as a harbinger of laws to come around the world. While this may go against the original ethos of cryptocurrency, attaching verified identities to individual accounts will be necessary if crypto is to gain mainstream adoption in any form, especially beyond trading.

While the short-term may seem murky, conversations from national and international regulatory bodies (like the IMF) that place crypto in the limelight, force institutions and users to consider long term use cases. Without this moment it could argued that the future of crypto is at risk – as there would be a greyer path towards agreed upon use. Additionality, in order for these technologies to thrive the majority of those working on them need to be assured of their legality. While this was not true in the early stages of cryptocurrency many of today’s crypto entrepreneurs are heavily integrated within mainstream economies and depend on compliance with national laws in order to achieve success. This is especially true of the raft of tokens that have been released and continue to be released. Regulators should keep sprinting towards an agreed upon framework, preferably a global one, as cryptocurrency is a truly a global asset class. In the meantime developers will need to up the pace of scalability solutions in order to match the excitement of potential users around the world.

