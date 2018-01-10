Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #11 | Crypto Surges As The World Races To Catch Up

The Abacus team is back at it again for their eleventh weekly crypto recap. Their recurring column will bring you up to speed on the all the major crypto headlines you need to know about.

The Abacus Crypto Recap is a weekly update focused on two polar yet symbiotic elements of cryptocurrency markets—adoption and regulation. Here’s all the major happenings for this past week in crypto.

Adoption And Free Enterprise

The crypto craze is hitting mainstream businesses, with established companies like Telegram and Kodak announcing the launch of their own respective tokens. With all the recent fervor, some crypto exchanges are having trouble keeping up with the pace of new user accounts while Jamie Dimon has changed his tone, now stating that he regrets calling Bitcoin a fraud.

Kodak To Launch Its Own Crypto: Kodak, the infamous maker of photography equipment, has announced that they’re launching their own cryptocurrency dubbed KODAKCoin. The coin is designed to manage rights ownership of photos on a digital ledger, while using the currency as a means of paying for rights to use the photos. Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke remarked, “For many in the tech industry, ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ are hot buzzwords, but for photographers who’ve long struggled to assert control over their work and how it’s used, these buzzwords are the keys to solving what felt like an unsolvable problem. Kodak has always sought to democratize photography and make licensing fair to artists. These technologies give the photography community an innovative and easy way to do just that.” Kodak intends to offer the ICO to accredited investors as a regulation 506c offering. Kodak’s stock has more than doubled after the announcement this afternoon.

Regulation And Government

Venezuela Ready To Issue Its Digital Currency: President Maduro is ready to cash in on the crypto craze and is set to issue 100 million Petros in a rush to launch Venezuela’s new cryptocurrency. Each Petro will be back by 1 barrel of Venezuelan oil currently priced at $59 a barrel. Thanks to Venezuela’s rich oil reserves in the Orinoco oil field, president Maduro expects to raise $5.9 billion dollars based on current available barrels. Critics including a recent Forbes article have pointed out that the alleged cryptocurrency is not a cryptocurrency at all and is more akin to a “digital oil backed security.” The Venezuelan government has already begun moving forward with the mining infrastructure necessary to support the new digital asset. 860,000 potential miners have purportedly signed up via Venezuela’s registry of Cryptocurrency Miners.

President Maduro is ready to cash in on the crypto craze and is set to issue 100 million Petros in a rush to launch Venezuela’s new cryptocurrency. Each Petro will be back by 1 barrel of Venezuelan oil currently priced at $59 a barrel. Thanks to Venezuela’s rich oil reserves in the Orinoco oil field, president Maduro expects to raise $5.9 billion dollars based on current available barrels. Critics including a recent Forbes article have pointed out that the alleged cryptocurrency is not a cryptocurrency at all and is more akin to a “digital oil backed security.” The Venezuelan government has already begun moving forward with the mining infrastructure necessary to support the new digital asset. 860,000 potential miners have purportedly signed up via Venezuela’s registry of Cryptocurrency Miners. South Korea Leading The Charge On Global Regulation: South Korea was once considered the most friendly of crypto nations but as of late has been ringing the fear alarm. At a recent meeting of the Financial Stability Board (a consortium of regulators from 24 countries and 12 organizations including China, Japan and the IMF respectively) a prominent South Korean regulator called for the “international coordination to curb virtual currency trading.” As cryptocurrency trading continues to spike, nations and economic entities around the world will need to determine a global regulatory framework.

South Korea was once considered the most friendly of crypto nations but as of late has been ringing the fear alarm. At a recent meeting of the Financial Stability Board (a consortium of regulators from 24 countries and 12 organizations including China, Japan and the IMF respectively) a prominent South Korean regulator called for the “international coordination to curb virtual currency trading.” As cryptocurrency trading continues to spike, nations and economic entities around the world will need to determine a global regulatory framework. Vermont Could Become A Crypto Haven: Vermont has been no stranger to the blockchain world and over the summer launched several studies into blockchain technology. It seems those studies have made an impact on some state legislators and prompted Senator Allen Clarkson to introduce a bill outlining the concept and classification of “digital limited liability corporations.” Under the new bill, firms would be required to pay a $.01 transaction tax following the issuance, trade, or transfer of a cryptocurrency. The bill is one of the first to place a framework around digital currency based companies.

Vermont has been no stranger to the blockchain world and over the summer launched several studies into blockchain technology. It seems those studies have made an impact on some state legislators and prompted Senator Allen Clarkson to introduce a bill outlining the concept and classification of “digital limited liability corporations.” Under the new bill, firms would be required to pay a $.01 transaction tax following the issuance, trade, or transfer of a cryptocurrency. The bill is one of the first to place a framework around digital currency based companies. Harvard Professors Bet On BTC Crash Due To Regulation: According to Professor Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University, Bitcoin will eventually see its downfall due to government regulation despite its myriad transaction benefits. Rogoff said “Small anonymous transactions with virtual currencies…would be desirable but large-scale anonymous payments would make it extremely difficult to collect taxes or counter criminal activity.” Renowned Bitcoin investor Vinny Lingham went to Twitter with a quick retort to the professors predictions. He tweeted, “ Vinny Lingham predicts collapse of educational institutions due to lack of government regulations around how professors are tenured!”

According to Professor Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University, Bitcoin will eventually see its downfall due to government regulation despite its myriad transaction benefits. Rogoff said “Small anonymous transactions with virtual currencies…would be desirable but large-scale anonymous payments would make it extremely difficult to collect taxes or counter criminal activity.” Renowned Bitcoin investor Vinny Lingham went to Twitter with a quick retort to the professors predictions. He tweeted, “ Vinny Lingham predicts collapse of educational institutions due to lack of government regulations around how professors are tenured!” Bitcoin Crackdown Continues In India: The sentiment regarding Bitcoin continues to grey in India with a recent “public interest litigation” filed in a Calcutta court to immediately regulate the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency. Bivas Chatterjee who filed the PIL declared, “Use of Bitcoin was maximised post demonetisation, when cashless economy was being promoted. In India, law enforcement agencies are confused… Either the government should ban Bitcoin by declaring it illegal like China or there must be a regulatory body to control its flow.”

The sentiment regarding Bitcoin continues to grey in India with a recent “public interest litigation” filed in a Calcutta court to immediately regulate the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency. Bivas Chatterjee who filed the PIL declared, “Use of Bitcoin was maximised post demonetisation, when cashless economy was being promoted. In India, law enforcement agencies are confused… Either the government should ban Bitcoin by declaring it illegal like China or there must be a regulatory body to control its flow.” Brazil Embraces ETH: Brazil is on is way to becoming one of the primary users of the Ethereum protocol. Recent reports suggest the Brazilian Government plans to use Ethereum to process national petitions and enable citizens across the country to easily vote.. By using an in immutable platform the Brazilian government could ensure efficiency and trust between itself and the citizenship. In some cases even electoral votes could be moved onto the blockchain. Everton Fraga, an proponent of the initiative stated the new system would be “a celebration of democracy.”

Brazil is on is way to becoming one of the primary users of the Ethereum protocol. Recent reports suggest the Brazilian Government plans to use Ethereum to process national petitions and enable citizens across the country to easily vote.. By using an in immutable platform the Brazilian government could ensure efficiency and trust between itself and the citizenship. In some cases even electoral votes could be moved onto the blockchain. Everton Fraga, an proponent of the initiative stated the new system would be “a celebration of democracy.” Texan Authorities Come Down On Bitconnect: Bitconnect has long been a thorn in the crypto community with many crypto investors calling it an outright scam. The Texas Securities Commissioner may not think Bitconnect is a scam but they have issued an immediate cease and desist for selling unlicensed securities. A report read, “The Securities Commissioner found that the BitConnect investments are securities, but were not registered as required by the Texas Securities Act and State Securities Board Rules and Regulations. In addition, the company is not registered to sell securities in Texas.” We’ll have to wait and see how Bitconnect identifies users in the state of Texas vs. global users and how they will ultimately respond to the commissioners demands.

Bitconnect has long been a thorn in the crypto community with many crypto investors calling it an outright scam. The Texas Securities Commissioner may not think Bitconnect is a scam but they have issued an immediate cease and desist for selling unlicensed securities. A report read, “The Securities Commissioner found that the BitConnect investments are securities, but were not registered as required by the Texas Securities Act and State Securities Board Rules and Regulations. In addition, the company is not registered to sell securities in Texas.” We’ll have to wait and see how Bitconnect identifies users in the state of Texas vs. global users and how they will ultimately respond to the commissioners demands. Bank of Israel Challenges “Currency” Naming Categorization: Last month Israel was discussing a national digital currency and now the Bank of Israel is questioning whether traditional cryptocurrencies are in fact currencies at all. Naudine Baudot-Trajtenberg, the current deputy Minister of the Bank of Israel told the Knesset Finance Committee “Bitcoin and similar virtual currencies are not a currency, and are not considered foreign currency.” As she continued her argument Baudot-Trajtenberg claimed Bitcoin is more akin to a “financial asset.” The deputy governor also expressed concerns surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrency stating, “Our assessment is that … there is a real difficulty in issuing sweeping guidelines to the system regarding the proper way to estimate, manage, and monitor the risks inherent in such activity.”

Last month Israel was discussing a national digital currency and now the Bank of Israel is questioning whether traditional cryptocurrencies are in fact currencies at all. Naudine Baudot-Trajtenberg, the current deputy Minister of the Bank of Israel told the Knesset Finance Committee “Bitcoin and similar virtual currencies are not a currency, and are not considered foreign currency.” As she continued her argument Baudot-Trajtenberg claimed Bitcoin is more akin to a “financial asset.” The deputy governor also expressed concerns surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrency stating, “Our assessment is that … there is a real difficulty in issuing sweeping guidelines to the system regarding the proper way to estimate, manage, and monitor the risks inherent in such activity.” Malaysia Moves To Shut Down ICOs: Malaysia has joined the list of countries beginning to actively monitor ICOs. Malaysia’s Securities Commision has issued a cease and desist to the Copy Cash Foundation after determining the ICO would “contravene relevant requirements under securities laws.” It would not be surprising for more ICOs to receive similar cease and desist letters after the Malaysia Security Commission claimed, “The SC continues to work with Bank Negara Malaysia and other enforcement agencies, including our foreign counterparts, to closely monitor such activities and will take appropriate action where necessary.”

Malaysia has joined the list of countries beginning to actively monitor ICOs. Malaysia’s Securities Commision has issued a cease and desist to the Copy Cash Foundation after determining the ICO would “contravene relevant requirements under securities laws.” It would not be surprising for more ICOs to receive similar cease and desist letters after the Malaysia Security Commission claimed, “The SC continues to work with Bank Negara Malaysia and other enforcement agencies, including our foreign counterparts, to closely monitor such activities and will take appropriate action where necessary.” Switzerland Creates Blockchain Task Force: The Swiss government has launched a Blockchain task force to create a legal framework regarding the regulation of ICOs. The task force will be led by Finance Minister Ueli Mausrer and Economics and Education Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann. Schneider-Ammann stated, “[Blockchain is] becoming more important as a technology for many industries, not just crypto finance. [What is needed is liberal regulation], which opens opportunities for Switzerland’s position while at the same time reducing risks.”

Conclusion

The pace of cryptocurrency adoption has hit unprecedented levels, leading decade old business like Kodak to launch their own cryptocurrencies–perhaps signalling that a tokenized economy is not so farfetched. The news sent the stock of the once bankrupt company flying past the 100% 24 gain mark as if it was a crypto itself. Even nations are getting in on the craze with Venezuela sprinting towards the launch of its digital currency the Petro. However, despite the fever pitched excitement, technical issues continue to demonstrate that blockchains and the crypto financial ecosystem is still in its infancy. Ethereum’s technical issues although surmountable further prove the notion that this is still prototypical technology and the fact that exchanges had to halt new account creation raises questions around liquidity and general professionalism. As a response to all this, governments seem to be jumping into the driver’s seat as ICOs are receiving increased scrutiny from global governments and regulatory bodies around the world, are proposing regulatory frameworks to curb crypto trading. The counterweights of regulation and adoption will collide in unimaginable ways in the coming months as governments race to catch up with the almost trillion dollar market and crypto entrepreneurs and traders continue moving full steam ahead.

