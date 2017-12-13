Abacus Weekly Crypto Recap #8 | Regulation Looms in Bitcoin Boom

The Abacus join us again for their eighth weekly Bitcoin recap. Their recurring column will bring you up to speed on the all the major crypto headlines you need to know about.

The Abacus Crypto Recap is a weekly update focused on two polar yet symbiotic elements of cryptocurrency markets—adoption and regulation. Here’s all the major happenings for this past week in crypto.

Adoption

The much anticipated launch of Bitcoin futures contracts finally came and went, adding to Bitcoin’s powerful ongoing rise. The rest of the cryptocurrency market seemed to benefit as well, with the total market cap approaching $500 billion USD. Along with the market gains, cryptocurrency ATMs continue their proliferation as projects like Dash are gaining traction in day-to-day use.

Bitcoin Futures Launch To The Moon: The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has officially started offering Bitcoin Futures contracts, adding to the stratospheric rise in bitcoin prices. Trading began the evening of December 10th at a price of $15,000. Future contracts expiring in January were already trading at $18,500, showing an overwhelmingly bullish appetite for the digital currency. The CME has a series of “circuit breakers” in place designed to curb what is believed to be inherently unstable volatility, which have already been triggered twice. A gain of more than 10% results in a 2 minute stop trade, with 20% or more causing a 5 minute pause. CME’s website went down almost as soon as trading started, with over 2,000 contracts having traded hands as of December 11th — quite notable for Sunday evening volume. Future’s contracts allow an entity the right to buy an asset or commodity at a locked in price by a defined date. These contracts require only a small percent of the contract value up front for a purchase, leading many to be concerned about over-leveraging of a historically unstable asset. Nonetheless, demand has been exploding, leading the way for an inevitable barrage of new investment products and vehicles to come for cryptocurrencies.

Regulation

The SEC’s new cyber crime unit took down its second fraudulent ICO as governments across the world continued to wrestle with implications related to the ascent of cryptocurrency. Rumors began swirling that officials in the cryptocurrency trading hub of South Korea are considering a ban on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bulgarian Government Seizes Over 3 Billion In BTC: An investigation into organized crime back in May lead to the Bulgarian government seizing over 200,000 Bitcoins, valued at roughly $3.5B at the time of writing. Investigators alleged that offenders were using Bitcoin as it “is rather difficult to be tracked and followed.” Since the time of seizure, the Bulgarian government has roughly sextupled their newfound investment, with the BTC reportedly worth around $500M when it first came into their possession.

Conclusion

From a superficial point of view, the future of cryptocurrency has never looked brighter with meteoric gains, rampant mainstream adoption, and talk of Bitcoin at your local gym.

However, confusion and fear among governments coupled with a frenzy of novice investor activity has pushed the market towards unpredictable territory.

Former crypto safe havens like South Korea are considering cryptocurrency bans, the British secret service is investigating whether Bitcoin is a threat to the monetary system, and the SEC is becoming increasing involved in shutting down ICOs.

Developments like Bitcoin futures contracts, Ethereum’s rise, the ICO boom, and the proliferation of cryptocurrency in developing nations were harbingers of this year’s massive crypto gains; but the quickening pace of current regulatory rumors could likewise serve as a glaring sign of turbulent waters ahead.

