bitStarz.io: 20 Free Spins on CryptoAnalyst in Holiday Deal

At CryptoAnalyst, we like crypto, good value, and our readers. And that’s where our new collaboration with bitStarz.io comes in.

CryptoAnalyst is teaming up with the bitStarz.io Bitcoin Casino to bring our readers a small chance at winning big.

Courtesy of our collaborative, ongoing promotional deal, you’ll be able to get 20 free spins in the official bitStarz Casino — no BTC deposit required.

To capitalize on this deal bonus, all you’ll have to do is follow our referral link and sign up for bitStarz. The process should only take minutes, and once you’re done, your 20 bonus spins will be automatically credited to your account.

So you won’t have to jump through crazy loops or anything like that. Just sign up, try the casino and the slots, and cash out in minutes if you win anything. Or use your winnings to keep playing — it’s totally up to you.

Another thing to keep in mind is if you do end up signing up, you’ll get a bonus for whatever BTC you do deposit up all the way up to 1 BTC. Say you deposit 0.05 BTC to your account — then you’ll be promptly credited a bonus 0.05 BTC as well.

BitStarz Player Hits Two Jackpots for a $180K Win! – https://t.co/Hy5tMtOYAT pic.twitter.com/EiVqTLf4Ha — Bitcoin Casino (@BitcoinCasino1) November 10, 2017

There’s no guarantee you’ll win anything, of course. But some bitStarz players have been able to win some pretty fat pots so far, so it certainly can’t hurt giving it a try with your bonus spins.

If nothing happens, you’ll be down 20 free spins in a fun, crypto-based casino. But if you’re lucky and hit it big, you could win thousands with very little effort.

If that sounds like a worthwhile gambit to you, then we’re happy to offer our referral link so you can go ahead and lock in your first 20 free spins on us.







TLDR: Looking for a Bitcoin casino? Use our referral link with the bitStarz.io casino to get 20 free spins, no deposit required.

