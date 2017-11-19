2 Swiss Companies Now Let Customers Short Bitcoin

In an unprecedented move, two Swiss companies — Leonteq Securities and Vontobel AG — are now offering Bitcoin shorting functionalities to their customers.

Interested shorters will be able to use the new perk exclusively on the SIX Swiss Exchange for now.

Now institutional investors who think Bitcoin is a “fraud” will be able to profit off of their speculation against the cryptocurrency.

Per Bloomberg journalist Viren Vaghela, this new dynamic for institutional investors will work the same as it does for other traditional financial instruments:

“The lopsided cryptocurrency investment playing field, historically slanted in favor of long positions, is about to be leveled […].” “Leonteq’s product has a two-month maturity, while Vontobel’s is longer, but in both versions investors can exit early like regular exchange-traded instruments.”

Can’t wait to see large funds put money where mouth is saying Bitcoin is a sham – https://t.co/bEq1VfCxYl — adam marchick (@adammStanford) November 17, 2017

These new shorting possibilities, referred to sometimes as “mini-futures,” offer a great deal of flexibility for investors. Thanks to their limited loss capabilities, these shorts will allow investors to modify them at will.

For their part, Leonteq’s already saying their customers are clamoring for the new shorting statistics.

The initial feedback has been extremely positive. Clients do very much appreciate the possibility of choosing between a long or a short investment in bitcoin.”

Indeed, Manuel Dürr of Leonteq told the press:

It’s a welcomed early-adoption milestone for Bitcoin enthusiasts, as it shows that institutional interest is starting to consolidate around, and delve into, the crypto space.

And those who really do feel strongly about BTC’s future looking bearish will now have the perfect means to capitalize on their pessimistic opinions.

TLDR: Two companies in Switzerland just launched shorting certificates to Bitcoin users, giving crypto enthusiasts the ability to long and short BTC now.

