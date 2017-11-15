Nasdaq and Reality Shares Team Up On Blockchain Economy Index

The “Just add blockchain” may be a running joke in blockchain entrepreneurial circles, but now having “blockchain” in your company name may also be enough to get your firm listed on the new Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index.

Nasdaq – the second largest stock exchange in the world – is teaming up with investment marketplace Reality Shares to begin a so-called “smart-beta index” tracking burgeoning companies in the blockchain space.

The two partners will collaborate on internal data analysis as well as external research to fine-tune their blockchain-based index.

In the press release announcing the project, Reality Shares also notably announced they’d filed for permission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will follow the duo’s Blockchain Economy Index.

Fredrik Voss, Vice President of Blockchain Innovation at Nasdaq, hailed the Index as a way to capitalize on the prematurity of the space:

“The collaboration between Nasdaq and Reality Shares represents a tangible way to track the growth of an industry that may revolutionize the way commerce is conducted, and yet is still in its infancy.”

Reality Shares CEO Eric Ervin echoed Voss’ revolutionary sentiments, commenting to the press that he envisions blockchain companies will imminently start putting more traditional companies out of business:

“Reality Shares recognized the tremendous growth potential of blockchain technology, and subsequently teamed up with Nasdaq to identify what we believe to be the leading global companies deploying resources to develop blockchain applications.” “As these new applications are deployed, we believe these companies will most likely become disrupters in their industries, with potential to profit at the expense of laggard companies that do not deploy blockchain applications.”

With the likes of Nasdaq and Reality Shares gearing up for the coming blockchain future, then, it’s only a matter of time for other massive firms the world over to begin diving into blockchain tech – now and forevermore.









